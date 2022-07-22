Zebronics Iconic smartwatch launched in India with AMOLED screen

Zebronics has launched a new smartwatch in India called ‘Iconic’. The smartwatch is touted to come with a curved AMOLED screen which flows into the metal body of the watch. The watch also comes with bluetooth calling function so you can make and take calls directly from the watch.

Iconic unisex smart watch comes 3 band options; Silicon band in blue, silver, black; leather band in black; Metal band in black, silver. The watch will be available from 23rd July 2022, on amazon.in with introductory starting price of 3299

The watch comes with a large touch screen and also has an advanced companion app on iOS and Android for easy monitoring and settings. It has 10 watch faces and you can select from more than hundred watch faces from the app.

The Zebronics Iconic also comes with a bunch of fitness features and health monitoring features such as real-time blood pressure monitoring, oxygen saturation (Sp02), and continuous heart rate monitoring. It also has other features like a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, meditative breathing.

The watch comes with 100+ sports modes, your perfect companion for the fitness journey. It is also IP67 rated for ruggedness and reliability. Iconic has several smart features like caller ID/call reject, alarm clock, remote camera shutter & music control.

You can also get notification from various apps, directly on the watch. You can also activate the voice assistant on your smartphone from the watch. It also comes with a convenient calculator app and 2 games.