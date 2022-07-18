Zebronics Jumbo Wireless Neckband launched in India with 160 hours of playback time

Zebronics has launched a new set of wireless neckband in India called Jumbo which has 160 hours of battery life. The earphone also supports rapid charging and gives you 15hours of backup on just 10mins of charging through its Type C port. The earbuds support Environmental Noise Cancellation as well.

Jumbo comes in a 3 colours including sunset, blue and black, it will be available from 23rd July 2022, on amazon.in with introductory price of Rs 1,399.

The latest offering from Zebronics comes with features loaded like ENC for clear voice calls. It also comes with low latency gaming mode for a seamless sound experience during gaming. The earbuds are a magnetic type of ease of use, also it supports dual pairing for use with two devices and easy switching between them.

Zebronics Jumbo has a flexible neckband design, peppy colors and feature in-ear design earbuds. It comes in a balanced sound signature with “punchy bass and crisp highs”, per the company. The earphone comes with extra ear tips in multiple sizes.

