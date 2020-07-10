YouTube Kids app is now available on Amazon Fire TV

The company has revealed that the application is already rolling out to Fire TV customers across the globe.

Amazon has revealed that the kids-oriented application, YouTube Kids, is available on its Fire TV platform. The company has revealed that the application is already rolling out to Fire TV customers across the globe.

YouTube Kids application offers a ton of content for children. The app is different from regular YouTube applications and it is designed to provide a safe experience for kids. The app is designed to meet the needs of kids with larger buttons for easier interaction and child-friendly graphics that will help them to keep engaged. Furthermore, parents will have significant control over the content their children access. They can created a customised profile for each child in the family and block channels or videos that they don’t want their kids to see.

The YouTube Kids team offers “collections” of videos and channels grouped by topics, such as science and music. There is a “Preschool” Mode designed for kids 4 and under that curates videos to promote creativity, playfulness, learning, and exploration. The “Younger” Mode allows kids 5-7 to explore their interests in a wide variety of topics including songs, cartoons, and crafts. Finally, our “Older” Mode gives kids 8 and up the chance to search and explore additional content such as popular music and gaming videos for kids.

