YouTube Kids app is now available on Amazon Fire TV

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 12:11 pm

The company has revealed that the application is already rolling out to Fire TV customers across the globe.
Amazon has revealed that the kids-oriented application, YouTube Kids, is available on its Fire TV platform. The company has revealed that the application is already rolling out to Fire TV customers across the globe. 

 

YouTube Kids application offers a ton of content for children. The app is different from regular YouTube applications and it is designed to provide a safe experience for kids. The app is designed to meet the needs of kids with larger buttons for easier interaction and child-friendly graphics that will help them to keep engaged. Furthermore, parents will have significant control over the content their children access. They can created a customised profile for each child in the family and block channels or videos that they don’t want their kids to see. 

 

The YouTube Kids team offers “collections” of videos and channels grouped by topics, such as science and music. There is a “Preschool” Mode designed for kids 4 and under that curates videos to promote creativity, playfulness, learning, and exploration. The “Younger” Mode allows kids 5-7 to explore their interests in a wide variety of topics including songs, cartoons, and crafts. Finally, our “Older” Mode gives kids 8 and up the chance to search and explore additional content such as popular music and gaming videos for kids.

 

Previously, the brand revealed that its popular video streaming service, Prime Video, is available on Windows 10 devices. The company has revealed that it has launched a dedicated app of Amazon Prime for Windows 10 machines.

 

With this, users in India can now download the application right from the Microsoft Store. Using the new Amazon Prime Video for Windows app, customers are now able to stream Prime Video content online or download Prime Video content for offline viewing on their device.

 

