Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications Leaked, 6000mAh Battery Expected

Vivo X Fold 5 specifications have been leaked ahead of the foldable’s launch and here’s what to expect from it.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo X Fold 5 specifications have been leaked ahead of launch and the leak suggests that the device could potentially pack the biggest ever battery in a foldable till date, which should be a 6000mAh cell. Aside from that, its camera, processor, RAM, storage, and other related details have also been tipped.

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications (Leaked)

According to Xpertpick, citing tipster Yogesh Brar as source, the Vivo X Fold 5 will feature a 6.53-inch LTPO cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, it will feature a large 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a 2K+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is the same powering the X Fold 3 Pro from last year.

The chip will be paired with 16GB of and 512GB of built-in storage. However, there should be more variants available at the time of launch. It will sport a large 6000mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The device will further sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen, along with a second 32-megapixel camera on the inside.

At the back, it will feature a triple-camera setup which will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. Additional features should include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3-stage Alert Slider, AI-driven features, and an IP rating.

Moreover, there may not be a Pro variant this year, which means there will be no successor to the X Fold 3 Pro. As of now, there’s no official word on the launch date or pricing of the X Fold 5 but a leak on Weibo from back in March says it could debut sometime in the third quarter of 2025 which would position the launch between July and September. 

Vivo X Fold 5

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
  • Front Camera32MP cover, 32MP main
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

