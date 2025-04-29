Netradyne Bets on AI to Curb Road Accidents, Expands to 15 Countries by 2026

Global supplier of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fleet and driver safety solutions Netradyne is counting on technology to address road accidents and enhance driver behavior as it gets ready to grow its footprint to 15 nations by 2026.

Headquartered in San Diego, the company also has offices in Bangalore and San Francisco. It intends to enter Japan and Spain in 2025 and expand its presence to Ireland, France, and Italy the following year. It operates commercially in ten nations, including the United States, India, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

“As road safety becomes a global priority, our AI-driven solutions offer a compelling case for adoption,” said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President, EMEA and APAC, Netradyne. “India remains a critical R&D hub, playing a central role in developing technology that has a global impact.”

Netradyne joined the Unicorn club following a $90 million Series D fundraising earlier this year that raised its value to $1.34 billion. It now employs over 650 people in India and about 850 globally.

Growth Plan

Netradyne’s growth strategy is to expand quickly without significant infrastructure expenditures. The firm already operates in various foreign marketplaces using remote staff, hence guaranteeing agility and cost-effectiveness. In Europe, beyond the five upcoming markets, the company is also eyeing other regions for growth opportunities.

The expansion comes amid growing global concerns about road safety, with governments and private players seeking innovative technologies to prevent accidents and improve transportation standards.

How Driver•i Functions

Netradyne’s core product is “Driver•i,” a complex fleet safety system. Driver•i analyzes 100% of driving time using artificial intelligence and EDGE computing, hence providing real-time feedback and in-depth insights on driver behaviour. The system, equipped with sophisticated cameras and sensors, identifies situations including tiredness, inattentive driving, speeding, and severe braking.

Driver’i offers actionable insights by means of contextual data analysis—road conditions, traffic patterns, and driver behaviors among other things—thereby enabling fleet management to properly coach drivers. Unlike conventional dashcams that just capture events, Driver•i runs proactively, providing predictive analytics to stop accidents before they happen.

In the event of false claims, Driver.i’s real-time video intelligence helps to clear drivers and increases operational transparency for fleet operators. The platform’s edge computing feature reduces Latency and improves responsiveness by processing critical tasks locally on the device.

Eminent Transit New Partnership



Further strengthening its footprint in India, Netradyne has announced a partnership with Eminent Transit, a corporate and employee transportation services provider with operations in over 160 cities.

To improve safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort, Eminent Transit will use Netradyne’s Driver·i technology throughout its fleet of more than 1,500 cars. The integration is particularly intended to enhance late-night travel safety for women employees, a critical topic in corporate mobility services.

“We serve over 70 corporates with executive-class transportation services. Safety is a non-negotiable expectation from our clients, and Netradyne’s technology ensures we meet and exceed those standards,” said Ravi Kiran, CEO of Eminent Transit.

The cooperation also signals Netradyne’s further entry into the corporate fleet sector in India, a market projected to experience rising demand for safe and dependable mobility solutions in the next years.

Growing Worldwide Using Artificial Intelligence

Netradyne’s products are already used globally by over 3,000 enterprises; their technology runs in over 450,000 cars. Netradyne in India has already collaborated with few companies including Shell, Indian Oil Skytanking, Writer Safeguard, and Greenline.

The company is also collaborating with government bodies such as NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Road Transport on projects related to advanced driver monitoring, including drowsiness detection technologies.

Nedungadi said, “Solutions like Driver•i are becoming necessary tools as global fleet operators under pressure to improve safety standards, lower insurance costs, and strengthen driver retention.”

Future Technology Development and Outlook



Netradyne’s commitment to R&D is rooted in India, where the firm runs its core design, development, and testing labs. Critical for providing quick and accurate insights in real-world driving conditions, the company’s developers concentrate on deep learning models, computer vision, and edge AI.

Its emphasis on edge computing sets the business apart from its rivals. Driver•i provides quicker incident detection and reporting by processing data locally instead of depending totally on cloud servers, hence enabling real-time coaching and accident prevention.

Netradyne is, thus, aiming to access related fields such improved driver-assist technology and autonomous vehicle monitoring in particular. Especially with tighter transportation safety rules being applied across North America, Europe, and Asia, the need for AI-powered fleet safety solutions is projected to rise dramatically.