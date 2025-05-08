Spotify Update Adds New Controls and Enhanced Tools to “Shape Your Music Journey”

The latest Spotify update adds a new suite of features and tests that put “you in the driver’s seat and offer you more control over your listening and discovery.” Spotify has launched these tools for users to “curate playlists, refine your recommendations, and shape your music journey.”

For premium users, the new Spotify update upgrades the Queue feature with a new design is that easier to use and includes controls like Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer. Plus, Premium users will also start seeing which songs Spotify recommends after your queued-up tracks end, so you can decide what makes it into your queue. You can also easily switch Autoplay and Smart Shuffle off in your settings for full control.

Next, there’s an updated Hide button and a new Snooze feature where the former is now more intuitive, and when you tap it, the track will be hidden from that playlist across all devices, so Spotify won’t play it again in that playlist. Then there’s a new 30-day Snooze feature so you can keep a song from appearing in your recommendations or auto playing.

“This option allows you to temporarily remove a track from your recommendations, so you can keep things fresh while leaving the door open for a future reunion,” said Spotify. The company is starting to test this for Premium users and is planning to bring it to more listeners soon.

Next, the Spotify update adds new mobile playlist management tools that will help you customize your creations. Now, at the top of all your playlists, you’ll find easy access to Add, Sort, and Edit to build your track list, change your playlist title, create custom cover art, and perfectly sequence each song.

If you’re always adding to your Liked Songs, listeners in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the United States can now use this tracklist to build playlists. Try it out by filtering by genre and tapping “turn into a playlist.”

Now, by tapping the Create button “+” at the bottom-right side of your mobile app, you’ll be able to easily create your playlist, collaborate with friends, and join a Blend. If you’re a mobile Premium user in a supported market, the Create button will also provide quick access to Jam for real-time listening with friends, and AI Playlist, where you can turn your most creative ideas into playlists.