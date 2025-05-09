Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge To Be The First Smartphone To Feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

Samsung announced earlier this week that its Galaxy S25 Edge is launching on May 13 and shortly after, the brand has confirmed one of its durability features. The Galaxy S25 Edge will come with the Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection for the display which will make it the first handset to do so.

The first generation Gorilla Glass Ceramic was unveiled in March earlier this year and the second generation is claimed to deliver “advanced protection in a new, remarkably thin device form factor.” The glass has likely been developed to fit well with the S25 Edge’s slim form factor.

”Combining Corning’s advanced glass technology with Samsung’s Proprietary processing and reinforcement technologies, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover on Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a sleek yet strong design,” said Samsung.

The company explained that Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 features “crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix, enhancing the durability and crack deflection capabilities of the display cover. The synergy between the glass and crystal components is engineered to provide improved toughness while retaining high optical transparency.”

“As a key component in enhancing damage-resistance, Corning’s ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves retained strength of the display cover,” it added.

The S25 Edge is all set to debut next week globally and in India. Samsung confirmed that the device will carry a 200MP camera sensor on the back, something which has already been leaked before. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra also carries a 200MP primary rear camera sensor.

Under the hood, the Processor is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The S25 Edge further gets 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options per leaks. Next, it should pack a 3900mAh battery with support for 25W Fast charging and Qi wireless charging as well.