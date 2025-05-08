Google Gemini App for iPad Launched

Google has silently launched the Gemini app for iPad which is optimised for bigger screens. The company debuted the Gemini app for iPhones in November last year and users have had to use the same app for iPad with black borders and an iOS keyboard while typing till now. Here’s everything to know about the new development.

The Gemini app for iPad was pushed through the App Store where the app has been updated for the bigger screens of iPads. The update, bearing version 1.2025.1770102, comes with a changelog which is as follows:

Gemini now has a full-screen, optimized iPad app

Gemini can now be added as a homescreen widget

Gemini can now connect with your Google Photos library

UI improvements and bug fixes

Now, the app expands till the edges of the iPad screen with a full edge-to-edge iPadOS keybord popping up while typing. It, however, gets the same minimal user interface as the iPhone app and the Android tablets app with the “Hello, user name” greeting in the middle. While using Gemini live, the animation now expands from EDGE to edge, covering the entire width of your landscape and portrait iPad display.

Aside from that, Google is also bringing Audio Overviews to over 45 languages globally after launching for English in March. Audio Overviews was launched earlier in March this year where Gemini can create a podcast style discussion between two AI hosts who, with just a click, launch into a lively deep-dive conversation based on your uploaded files. They’ll summarize the material, draw connections between topics, engage in a dynamic back-and-forth and provide unique perspectives.