BoAt Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch Launched in India

BoAt Storm Infinity Plus smartwatch has been announced in India as the brand’s latest addition to its Storm lineup of wearables. “Built especially for those who seek superior performance along with long-running battery life, the Storm Infinity Plus brings powerful features for anyone with a highly active lifestyle,” the company said.

BoAt Storm Infinity Plus: Price, Availability

The boAt Storm Infinity Plus with Silicon strap is available at a price of Rs 1,199 in colour options including Active Black, Cherry Blossom, Deep Blue, and Cool Grey. For those seeking a rugged, sportier look, the Nylon Strap variants are available in Sports Black and Sports White for Rs 1,399. It can be bought via BoAt’s website and Flipkart.

BoAt Storm Infinity Plus: Features

The boAt Storm Infinity Plus packs a 680mAh battery that’s capable of running up to 30 days with typical use, or up to 20 days with heavy usage. That’s 5x longer than what most smartwatches on the market can offer, claims BoAt.

And when you need a top-up, boAt’s ASAP Charge Technology takes it from 0 to 100% in 60 minutes. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to 4 days of use. The Storm Infinity Plus features a 1.96-inch HD display with a Resolution of 240×296 pixels and 480 nits of brightness.

The Wake Gesture lights up the screen with a flick of the wrist, while the fully functional Rotating Crown allows scrolling and navigation. Then, IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance keeps it ready for any environment. Additionally, you can customize the look with a wide range of Watch Faces.

The smartwatch offers seamless communication with Bluetooth Calling, thanks to a speaker and microphone setup. There’s also an integrated Dial Pad with up to 10 frequently contacted numbers. Heart Rate, SpO2 Monitoring, and Sleep and Stress Tracking are all included in the watch. Menstrual Tracking for women adds a personalized layer of health awareness, and Guided Breathing exercises promote mindfulness and help reduce stress.

Fitness enthusiasts can track a wide range of 100+ Sports Modes, covering everything from intense HIIT workouts to relaxing yoga sessions. It also gets a Daily Activity Tracker, Step Monitor, Distance Tracker, and Calorie Burn Counter. Sedentary Alerts and Hydration Reminders also help keep you active throughout the day.

Beyond fitness and communication, the watch is packed with features including Notifications, Quick Replies, and Emergency SOS alerts. Also onboard is a Find My Device feature to help you locate your phone in seconds. Alarms, Stopwatch, Calendar, Calculator, Media Controls for Music and Camera, and even a few Built-in games are included. A Built-in Voice Assistant lets you control your smartwatch with simple Voice commands for a completely hands-free experience. Lastly, stay prepared with Real-time Weather updates so you can plan your day accordingly.