YouTube Unveils New Features for YouTube App Including 4x Speed, Vocie Reply to Comments, and More

YouTube, on its 20th anniversary, has announced new features for YouTube App including the ability to watch videos at 4x speed, a new UI for the YouTube App on Smart TVs, and more. Here’s everything to know about the latest set of new features for YouTube app.

On its 20th anniversary, YouTube shared insights about its platform, such as the fact that on average, there are over 20 million videos uploaded daily to YouTube. Further, in 2024, YouTube users averaged over 100 million comments on videos on a daily basis. Moreover, last year, YouTube videos received over 3.5 billion likes from users per day.

Aside from that, there were some new features for YouTube app that were announced. In the next few weeks, YouTube TV members can experiment with building their own multiview with select non-sports content, starting with a small group of popular channels and expanding in the coming months.

YouTube will also enable voice-reply to comments for more creators later this year after an early access test with select creators last year. Next, YouTube confirmed that 4x playback speed is rolling out on YouTube Premium. Our YouTube Premium members on mobile devices can now use expanded playback speed options above 2x (e.g., 2.05x, 2.5x, 3x), with 4x as the latest addition.

Further, YouTube will release a new update for the YouTube app on TV that will bring easier navigation, playback, quality tweaks, plus streamlined access to comments, channel info, and subscribing.

YouTube also announced a couple of easter eggs on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. On several select videos today, viewers would see a special birthday-themed scrubber and animation when they like a video. And while on desktop, type ‘bday’ anywhere on the watch page to “spot a quick blast from the past.”