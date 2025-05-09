Vivo Y300 GT Launched with a 7620mAh Battery

HomeNewsVivo Y300 GT Launched with a 7620mAh Battery

Vivo Y300 GT has been launched in China with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 7620mAh battery, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo Y300 GT is the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese brand to launch in its home land. The handset comes with a similar set of specifications as the iQOO Z10 Turbo which debuted a while back. Here’s everything to know about the newly launched Y-series handset from Vivo.

Vivo Y300 GT: Price, Availability

The vivo Y300 GT comes in Desert Gold and Black hues. The pricing of the handset is as follows:

  • 8GB + 256GB –  CNY 1899 (approx Rs 22,565)
  • 12GB + 256GB – CNY 2099 (approx Rs 24,940)
  •  12GB + 512GB – CNY 2399 (approx Rs 28,510)

Vivo Y300 GT: Specifications

The Vivo Y300 GT sports a 6.78-inch (2800 x 1260 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED 20:9 display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 5500 nits peak brightness, HDR, and P3 colour gamut support. The device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC and runs on Android 15-based Origin OS 5. The smartphone also houses up to 12GB LPPDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 16-megapixel f/2.5 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v6.0, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP65 rated as well. The handset also features an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7620mAh silicon-carbon battery along with support for 90W fast wired charging.

