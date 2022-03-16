Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active, Buds 3T Pro launched globally

Xiaomi, alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, announced the Watch S1, Watch S1 Active and the Buds 3T Pro globally. The Watch S1 was announced in China back in January where the watch comes with an AMOLED panel and is covered by a layer of sapphire glass. On the other hand, the Buds 3T Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation and have a 6-hour playback time.

The Watch S1 will be available for $269 (approx Rs 20,500) while the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active comes with a $199 (approx Rs 15,200) price tag. Further, the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro also have a price tag of $199.

Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active Specifications

The smartwatches features 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466 × 466 pixels resolution and 326 ppi. Further, there is Sapphire glass protection on the Watch S1 and Always-on display support on both of them. They can connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above.

The watch supports 117 fitness modes and 5ATM water resistance. Further, it also comes with NFC for contactless payment and supports Bluetooth calls, and dual-frequency GNSS positioning. They support Alexa Voice integration as well which will be pushed via an OTA.

The Watch S1 supports sleep tracking, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring. It comes with a 470mAh battery and promises up to 12 days of battery life with a 24-day standby time. Lastly, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. There are only a couple of differences between the two watches including the build quality where the S1 Active has a metal bezel around the display making it a lightweight and durable offering

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Bids 3T Pro feature 10mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers along with Active Noise Cancellation support which can cancel up to 40db noise. They also have support for dual device connectivity, IP55 water and dust resistance along with LHDC 4.0 codec.

Further, the buds will have Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. The case packs a 380mAh battery while each earbud has a 38mAh battery. The listing further reveals that the Buds 3T Pro will deliver 6 hours of playback time without ANC.

With the charging case, it offers around 24 hours of battery life without ANC. The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro carries support for both wired and wireless charging. It should take around 70 minutes to charge the 3T Pro through wired charging.