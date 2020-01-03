  • 14:51 Jan 03, 2020

Xiaomi Watch Color launched with 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display, 14 days battery life

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 12:22 pm

The Xiaomi smartwatch has GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and and GLONASS, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.
As expected, Xiaomi has launched a new smartwatch in China, called as Watch Color. The wearable is priced at 799 yuan which is approx. Rs 8190 and it comes in Black, Gold, and Silver colour options.

The Xiaomi Watch Color features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution. It supports more than 110 watch faces. It has a dimension of 46.2 x 53.3 x 11.4mm. The watch comes with a circular charger that attaches to the base via magnets.

The watch features 420mAh battery which claims to offer with up to 14hours of battery life. The Xiaomi smartwatch has GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GLONASS, and is water-resistant up to 50 meters. It can be paired to smartphones running Android 4.4 or above.

The Mi Watch also tracks steps, activities like swimming and running and also tracks heart rate and the device is also water-resistant for swimming. Sensors on board include Heart rate sensor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, ambient light sensor.

