Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch to launch on January 3

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch is said to feature a 1.39-inch circular display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

Xiaomi has revealed that it will be launching yet another smartwatch pretty soon. The company has announced that the upcoming smartwatch will be named as Xiaomi Watch Color.

The company has posted a teaser for its upcoming smartwatch. The teaser reveals that the Watch Color will be made available in China on January 3. The watch is said to feature a 1.39-inch circular display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution. It is believed to pack different sensors like heart rate, accelerometer, barometer among others. The smartwatch might also feature 5ATM waterproof, reports GizmoChina. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming smartwatch.

The brand previously introduced Mi Watch in China. The smartwatch comes with a .78-inch AMOLED touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 326 PPI and always-on capabilities housed in a 44mm casing. The back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The Premium Edition Mi Watch which comes with a sapphire crystal screen.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and this uses four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz with 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC. The wearable runs Wear OS with MIUI for Watch with support for Android and iOS. It comes integrated with Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant. The Mi Watch comes with over 40 apps, including call, mail, alarm, messages, music, among others.