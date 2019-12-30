  • 11:49 Dec 30, 2019

Advertisement

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch to launch on January 3

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 11:41 am

Latest News

Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch is said to feature a 1.39-inch circular display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

Xiaomi has revealed that it will be launching yet another smartwatch pretty soon. The company has announced that the upcoming smartwatch will be named as Xiaomi Watch Color. 

 

The company has posted a teaser for its upcoming smartwatch. The teaser reveals that the Watch Color will be made available in China on January 3. The watch is said to feature a 1.39-inch circular display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution. It is believed to pack different sensors like heart rate, accelerometer, barometer among others. The smartwatch might also feature 5ATM waterproof, reports GizmoChina. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming smartwatch. 

 

Mi Watch Color

 

The brand previously introduced Mi Watch in China. The smartwatch comes with a .78-inch AMOLED touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 326 PPI and always-on capabilities housed in a 44mm casing. The back of the watch is made out of ceramic. The Premium Edition Mi Watch which comes with a sapphire crystal screen.

 

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100  and this uses four Cortex A7 cores clocked at 1.2GHz with 1GB of RAM and 8GB eMMC. The wearable runs Wear OS with MIUI for Watch with support for Android and iOS. It comes integrated with Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant. The Mi Watch comes with over 40 apps, including call, mail, alarm, messages, music, among others.

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan Sale from December 19 to 25: Discounts on Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Xiaomi Mi 10 to reportedly come with a 4,800 mAh battery

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Watch Color Xiaomi Watch Color launch Xiaomi Watch Color specs Xiaomi Watch Color features Xiaomi Watch Color smartwatch Xiaomi smartwatch Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Fingers Beaute wireless headset launched in India

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones launched

Claw launches G11 dual driver gaming earphones for Rs 1490

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?
Good and Bad of Oppo in 2019: TMI Report Card 2019

Good and Bad of Oppo in 2019: TMI Report Card 2019
Did Vivo make a difference in 2019

Did Vivo make a difference in 2019
Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies