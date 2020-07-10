Xiaomi to launch Mi Smart Band 5, Mi TV Stick and more products globally on July 15

One of the products to be launched at the event will be the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 which was launched in China last month.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has scheduled a “Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch” launch event to unveil new products globally on July 15. The event will start at 2PM CEST (5:30PM IST) and it will be live-streamed on the official Xiaomi Twitter, Facebook pages and YouTube channel.



The announcement was made via Xiaomi global official Twitter handle. The tweet, however, does not reveal the name of the products to be unveiled at the event but the teaser poster gives us an idea of the products.



As per the poster, one of the products to be launched at the event will be the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 which was launched in China last month. The company is also likely to unveil Mi Electric Scooter. The teaser image also shows that a smartphone will be unveiled that has a quad-camera setup along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The layout seems to match the Redmi 9 that was released in Europe and China.



The volume button in the poster also hints at the streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick. The streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications

Advertisement

Mi TV Stick will run on Android TV 9.0 version. It comes with a single HDMI port through which one connects it to a TV. Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.



The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and it supports Full HD video resolution at 60fps. It will come with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity option along with dual-band WiFi support.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 specifications



The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine.



The Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 125mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. It comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.

Redmi 9 specifications

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.



On the camera front, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging.