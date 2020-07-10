Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick appears on company’s website, reveals price and key specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 10, 2020 10:59 am

Latest News

The streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick. Now, ahead of launch, the streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications. 

 

As per the listing, the Mi TV Stick comes with a price tag of EUR 39.99 (approx. Rs 3,400) for the 1080p variant. The listing also reveals some images of the upcoming streaming stick. The Mi TV Stick will come with a dedicated remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 


Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications

 

Coming to the specifications, the listing reveals that the Mi TV Stick will run on Android TV 9.0 version. It comes with a single HDMI port through which one connects it to a TV. Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. 

 

Advertisement

The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and it supports Full HD video resolution at 60fps. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity option along with dual-band WiFi support. Additionally, in terms of audio, the Mi TV Stick features Dolby Audio and DTS sound for enhanced audio experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with Android TV spotted online

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick teased with Google Assistant

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Samsung introduces Aluminium Edition of Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G in India

U&i TWS-3330 Airplane Wireless Earphone launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks

Lava Z61 Pro launched, Poco Controversy, Sony Pocket Ac, Jio Fiber, Airtel Thanks
Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies