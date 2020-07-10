Xiaomi Mi TV Stick appears on company’s website, reveals price and key specs

The streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications.

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new streaming stick known as Mi TV Stick. Now, ahead of launch, the streaming stick briefly appeared on Xiaomi’s Portuguese website revealing the price and key specifications.

As per the listing, the Mi TV Stick comes with a price tag of EUR 39.99 (approx. Rs 3,400) for the 1080p variant. The listing also reveals some images of the upcoming streaming stick. The Mi TV Stick will come with a dedicated remote, which is similar to what we have seen with Mi remote available with Mi TV range. The remote comes with a dedicated button for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.



Xiaomi Mi TV Stick specifications

Coming to the specifications, the listing reveals that the Mi TV Stick will run on Android TV 9.0 version. It comes with a single HDMI port through which one connects it to a TV. Furthermore, there is a micro USB port to power the device. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The Mi TV Stick is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and it supports Full HD video resolution at 60fps. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity option along with dual-band WiFi support. Additionally, in terms of audio, the Mi TV Stick features Dolby Audio and DTS sound for enhanced audio experience.