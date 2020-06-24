Redmi 9 announced with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 6GB+128GB variant, 5020mAh battery

Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 9 smartphone earlier this month in Europe with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Now the company has announced the smartphone in China with more premium variants.



Now Redmi 9 has been announced in 4GB RAM with 64GB variant priced at 799 yuan (Rs 8,540 approx.), 999 yuan (Rs 10,675 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant at 1199 yuan (Rs 12,815 approx.).



Apart from new RAM and storage configuration, other specifications of the Redmi 9 remain the same. It comes in new Lotus Pink colour. To recall, the phone was announced in Europe in just three colours - Carbon Gray, Sunset Purple, and Ocean Green.

It is also expected that Redmi 9 variant could be coming as Poco device in India. Two model numbers M2004J19I and M2004J19PI were spotted on BIS certification. These model numbers have also surfaced on TUV Rheinland certification. The M2004J19PI is likely to be launched as POCO M2.





Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.



On the camera front, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone comes with Android 10 based on MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The company ships a 10W charger inside the box.



Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. It measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams.