Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L launched in India

Xiaomi today announced the launch of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L in India. The smart kitchen appliance features wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, more than 50+ smart recipes and voice command powered by Google Assistant. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L caters to the consumers that prefer a smarter and healthier lifestyle, says the brand.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is available at a price of Rs 9,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores from 18 August 2022. It will be available at a pre-order discount of Rs 2000 exclusively on Mi.com from 9 August – 15 August 2022, making effective price Rs 7,999.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Features

The Smart Air Fryer comes with smart built-in features such as wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, schedule meals up to 24 hours in advance, OLED display for easy monitoring, timing and temperature control and 50+ easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L leverages 1500W heating power that enables rapid temperature increase and more balanced heat distribution inside the Air Fryer. It also offers adjustable temperature between 40°C to 200°C along with 24 hour continuous operating time. The low temperatures are automatically paired with the low rotating speed of the dual-speed motor for slow temperature increase.

Furher, the Smart Air Fryer 3.5L allows users to schedule their meal for up to 24 hours in advance, such as yogurt fermentation or food dehydration. With the configuration of the dual-speed fan, the Smart Air Fryer can also defrost frozen goods, baking, dried fruits, and ferment vegetables.

The smart air fryer also supports custom cooking modes in order for the home cooks to adjust the settings as they please. When connecting the device to Mi Home app, users can easily control the device and access over 50+ easy-to-cook recipes for quick inspiration on their everyday meal. The device further has an OLED display at the front that provides real-time viewing of cooking status, as well as capability to voice command the device to have it start, pause, or check remaining cooking time using Google Assistant.

Next, the Smart Air Fryer 3.5L comes with 8 preset modes and 360° hot air circulation that leads to evenly cooked food. The air fryer comes with an exclusive grill that makes more efficient use of the inner space. Additionally, the seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating, making the basket wear-resistant, durable and easy to clean.