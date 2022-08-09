Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro, Buds 4 Pro TWS set to launch on August 11

Xiaomi has announced a new launch event in China which will bring a bunch of new launches such as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 foldable phone, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, and the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds at the same event. These products will be announced on August 11 at 7 pm (local time).

The announcements were made by Xiaomi China, which also included Lei Jun’s annual speech to share the company’s trends. The official poster for the Mix Fold 2 also confirms that the device will offer Lecia’s photography optimizations.

As for the specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, it is rumoured that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Samsung AMOLED E5 cover display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device will feature a foldable Eco² AMOLED 8-inch display with LTPO technology and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and could arrive in two variants including 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. It should have a have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B ultra-wide snapper, and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The cameras will be accompanied by the Surge C1 image processing chip. The 3C certification of the device revealed that it will have support for 67W fast charging.

In other recent news related to Xiaomi, the brand could be gearing up to launch Redmi 10 2022 in India soon. The Redmi 10 2022 sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.