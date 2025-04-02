Thomson Launches World’s First 24-inch QLED TV in India, Air Coolers Also Launched

Thomson has announced the launch of world’s first 24-inch QLED TV in India along with 32-inch and 40-inch models. They run Linux Coolia 3.0 operating system out of the box. Further, the brand also announced the launch of its Air Coolers in the Indian market with features like multi-speed controls, swing control, and more.

Thomson QLED TVs: Pricing, Features

The 24-inch QLED TV from Thomson costs Rs 6,799, while the 32-inch and 40-inch models are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 12,999. They’ll be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Running on Linux Coolita 3.0 OS, these TVs offer a sleek black design, vibrant VA display panels, while the sound output stands at 24W for the 24-inch QLED TV and 36W for the 32-inch and 40-inch models. Packed with features like live channels, pre-installed games, sports mode, and a dedicated YouTube Shorts mode, they ensure a seamless and personalized viewing experience. Network-free screen mirroring and Wi-Fi with Miracast support allow easy screen mirroring.

Further, these TVs include bottom-firing speakers with surround sound, coaxial connectivity, and multiple HDMI & USB ports. Powered by an A35 quad-core Processor and operating on 2.4 GHz frequency, they support popular streaming apps like YouTube, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5.

Thomson Air Coolers: Pricing, Availability

Thomson has also announced the launch of 5 new Air Cooler models in 40, 55, 60, 75, and 95 litres and introduced Personal Smart Air coolers with remote control technology in 60 litres capacity. The WM40 model is priced at Rs 5,699, WM55 at Rs 6,799, WM60S with Smart features at Rs 7,499, GD75 at Rs 7,499, and GD95 at Rs 8,999. They’ll be available through Flipkart for purchase.

The new THOMSON Windmill WM60S Smart Air Cooler comes with Smart Remote Control Convenience, which lets the user adjust the fan speed and swing settings from anywhere in the room.

Key Features of WM60S:

Multiple Speed Settings – Customize airflow intensity to suit comfort.

Swing Control – Direct cool air where it’s most needed with just a click.

Timer Function – Set automatic shut-off for energy efficiency and worry-free operation

Key Features of Personal 40, 50 & 60 litres

1350 RPM Powerful Motor

4-fin rust-free blade for powerful cooling and air throw

Wheel leg set for easy manoeuvrability and portable

30ft Air throw distance in 40 litres

35ft Air throw distance in 50 litres

40ft Air throw distance in 60 litres

Smart Air cooler with Remote control technology in 60 liters

Water level indicator

Inverter compatible

Motorized vertical louver movement

3D honeycomb cooling media

Sleek design

4-way air deflection

Space efficient

Auto swing & heavy-duty pump

Key Features Desert 75 & 95 litres