Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro in India. This Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with 3,000Pa powerful suction, 5200mAh battery capacity, Next-Gen LDS laser navigation system and customized room cleaning.

The new Xiaomi product is priced at Rs 25,999. It comes in black colour only. It is available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro Features

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro is 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo and is a compact, hands-free module. It is offered with 3,000Pa maximum suction power. The Enhanced Vacuuming Experience has 43% more suction power than standard 3000Pa suction, allowing you to easily vacuum up dust and debris from all hidden crevices for 360° cleaning.

Equipped with the full-coverage high-frequency sonic vibration mop, the 10,000 vibrations/min boosts cleaning power and tackle stubborn stains. The consumers can choose vacuum, mop only or a 2-in-1 mode for maximized efficiency.

The LDS laser navigation system efficiently scans and quickly maps the complex environment of the entire home to quickly plan the robot’s cleaning route. The technology enables rapid and highly accurate environment mapping during the cleaning process, even when the device is operating under low-light conditions.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro has specially designed mopping routes that simulate manual cleaning, wiping repeatedly from left to right. The mop features microfibres that ensure even penetration of water, effective removal of stains and quick drying for the floor. This helps prevent leaving water marks and damage to the floor. Combined with a smart electronically controlled water tank ensures that the robot can easily remove floor stains.

This device has a 5200mAh battery capacity, improved by 62%, and can clean 2000 sq. ft. in one go. There are also personalized room cleaning programs and Xiaomi Home App choices like device levelling, DND, and secondary clean-up.

It supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App. The users can set customize cleaning schedules, adjust cleaning modes and water levels, track device location and more. The device is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for effortless voice activation.