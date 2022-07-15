Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control launched in India

Xiaomi has launched a new audio product in India called Smart Speaker with IR control. As the name suggests, the speaker comes with an IR Blaster that enables the user to control certain devices in the home via voice. Moreover, the speaker can be paired with another speaker for a stereo sound experience.

The new Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR Control is priced at Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase from Mi Home Store, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. It comes in a single black colour option.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR control packs a 1.5-inch full-range speaker and far-field microphones so the user can give voice commands. It can be paired with another speaker to provide stereo sound as well. At the front, the speaker has an LED digital clock display.

The Smart speaker IR Control also has Chromecast functionality, enabling users to cast content to other compatible devices. As it is a ’Smart speaker’, it has Google Assistant embedded, thereby allowing the user to control other smart home devices via the assistant.

The IR blaster on the speaker will control other smart devices via the Xiaomi Home or Mi Home app on the user’s smartphone. The speaker IR Control has Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections. Power is supplied to the speaker via a 12V/1A DC input and the speaker weighs 6.28kg.

In related news, the brand recently also launched the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 in India. The new Xiaomi fan features a silent BLDC Motor with dual Blade Design. It has been optimized to operate on an exceptionally low power rating (below 15W). The company claims that the motor has higher operating efficiency and longer service life than an aluminum-wire motor.