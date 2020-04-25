Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to launch on April 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 25, 2020 10:35 am

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as Redmi 10X.
Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 series on April 30. The launch will be through an online event, which will take place at 20:00 GMT on the said date.

The launch date has been announced by the company on its global social media channels and Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 9 in the event. Redmi Note 9 Pro for the global market is also expected to launch alongside.



The Redmi Note 9 is expected to launch in China as Redmi 10X with the M2003J15SC model number. The Redmi Note 9 was recently certified by China’s telecom’s regulatory agency TENAA recently revealing its specs.

As per the TENAA listing, Redmi Note 9 will feature a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by 2GHz MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor. The phone will feature 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options, and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage versions with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Redmi Note 9 will house a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity with 18W fast charging. It will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box.

The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup, which will consist of a 48MP primary lens with PDAF, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. It will have a 13MP front camera for selfies.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor underneath the quad-camera setup. The dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm and it weighs 198 grams.

Redmi Note 9 certified with 6.53-inch FHD+ display and 4,920mAh battery

Redmi K30i reportedly in the works, tipped to come with 48MP quad cameras

Redmi 10X in the works with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

