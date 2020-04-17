Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 certified with 6.53-inch FHD+ display and 4,920mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 3:36 pm

Redmi Note 9 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box. The handset will weigh 198 grams.
A new Redmi smartphone has been certified by TENAA in China which is said to be none other than Redmi Note 9.

The phone comes with the model number M2003J15SC on the listing and it reveals only a few specs of the upcoming Redmi smartphone like dimensions, display size and battery capacity.

As per the TENAA listing, Redmi Note 9 features a full HD+ 6.53-inch display and it houses a minimum rated battery of 4,920mAh capacity. It reveals that the dimensions of the phone are 162.3 x 77.2 x 8.9mm. This listing also suggests that the phone will feature 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options, and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage versions. Redmi Note 9 will ship with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box

As per rumours, Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch display which produces full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor which is likely to be Helio G80 SoC. The processor will be assisted by 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage.


The Redmi Note 9 will feature a square-shaped quad rear camera setup, which will consist of a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, macro lens and depth sensor. It will have a 13MP front camera. The handset will weigh 198 grams.

