Redmi 10X in the works with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Recently we reported that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 will arrive with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Now a new smartphone named as Redmi 10X has surfaced online which will arrive with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.



A new listing on the website of Tianyi Telecommunications in China reveals the Redmi 10X will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The Redmi M2003J15SC phone that was recently approved by TENAA will be debuting as Redmi 10X.



As per the China Telecom listing, Redmi 10X 6GB+128GB variant will be priced at 1,499 Yuan (approx. Rs 16,000) in China. It will come in three colour choices such as Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green and Ice Fog White.



The China Telecom product listing shows that Redmi 10X will feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution,19.5:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole at the upper-right corner. It will come packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.



Redmi 10X will have four cameras with 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel arranged inside a square-shaped module. On the front, it will feature a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies.



The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI and it will be powered by a 5020 mAh battery, but there’s no mention of fast charging. According to the listing, the phone measures 162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm and it weighs 205 grams.