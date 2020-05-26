Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S Smart TV with 32-inch Full HD display announced

The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 9,500.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its new Smart TV in China, dubbed as Mi TV Pro E32S. The Smart TV comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 9,500.

The latest Smart TV from Xiaomi comes loaded with a 32-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 60Hz refresh rate. The Smart TV features a bezel-less design. The latest Smart TV runs on Android TV with the company's custom PatchWall UI running on top of it. The Smart TV supports Google Assistant and it comes with built-in Chromecast support.

In terms of hardware, the Xiaomi Mi TV Pro E32S is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex A-53 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It comes with inbuilt XiaoAI voice assistant as well. The Smart TV features a Bluetooth remote control that has 12 keys, similar to what we have seen in other Xiaomi Smart TVs. The Smart TV comes with two 6W speakers and its DTS decoder as well. The Smart TV is available in Black colour option.

On the connectivity front, the Smart TV includes two HDMI ports, one USB port, one AV input, one SPDIF port, one antenna port, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi. The Mi TV Pro 32-inch measures 427.46 x 721.2 x 82.15 mm and weighs 3.77 kg.

Previously, the company introduced Mi TV E43K Smart TV. he Mi TV E43K features a 43-inch full HD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate It also comes with a 178-degree viewing angle. In terms of audio, the TV features two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0.

Mi TV E43K runs on PatchWall, an operating system based on Android TV that adds an intuitive interface loaded with content. The TV does not feature Bluetooth connectivity, so the new model utilises the standard infrared remote control as against the Bluetooth remote.