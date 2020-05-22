Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi TV with 43-inch Full-HD Screen launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 4:55 pm

Xiaomi has launched a new TV under its E series of smart TV - Mi TV E43K in China. The Xiaomi Mi TV E43K is priced at CNY 1,099 (approx. Rs 11,700).

As the name suggests, the Mi TV E43K features a 43-inch full HD display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate It also comes with a 178-degree viewing angle. In terms of audio, the TV features two 8W speakers with DTS 2.0.
 
Mi TV E43K runs on PatchWall, an operating system based on Android TV that adds an intuitive interface loaded with content. The TV does not feature Bluetooth connectivity, so the new model utilises the standard infrared remote control as against the Bluetooth remote.

Mi TV E43K is powered by the dual-core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed and a Mali-450 MP2 GPU. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. On the connectivity front, it features WiFi,  two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV port and Ethernet port.

 

Xiaomi recently started rolling out PatchWall 3.0 to Mi TVs in India with enhanced UI. The PatchWall 3.0 will be rolled out on Mi TVs with the latest software update to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.

