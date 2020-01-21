  • 14:25 Jan 21, 2020

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 21, 2020 12:27 pm

The latest router comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available for purchase from Xiaomi’s official website.
Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest router in India known as Mi Router 4C. The latest router comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available for purchase from Xiaomi’s official website. 

 

The latest wireless router comes loaded with four high-performance omnidirectional antennas that deliver up to 300Mbps of speeds. The company has revealed that the router comes with an increased operating range and stronger signal as compared to its predecessor. 

 

It comes with 64MB of RAM, which allows it to connect up to 64 devices, which is eight times more than a typical router. One can also control the WiFi router using Mi Wi-Fi application. One can view and manage settings of the Mi Router 4C through the app and it also alerts whenever a new device gets connected. 

 

It also features Wi-Fi optimisation and with a tap, one can boost the sped and reduce bandwidth bottlenecks. It can be also used as a repeater. The Mi Router 4C comes with parental controls and it lets you children can and cannot see. The router supports 802.11n, 2.4GHz WiFi protocols and it comes with 16MB of storage. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced Mi Portable wireless mouse in India for Rs 499. The wireless mouse is available in two colour options Black and White. The mouse comes with a lightweight design with its ABS plastic body and it is just 70 grams (without battery). It features an ergonomic design for a comfortable experience. The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse comes with a photoelectric sensor and it has 1200 DPI for accurate mouse movement. However, the company has not given an option to adjust the DPI settings.

 

