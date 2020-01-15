Xiaomi introduces Mi Portable wireless mouse in India for Rs 499

Dubbed as Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, it comes with a price tag of Rs 499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest portable wireless mouse in India. Dubbed as Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, it comes with a price tag of Rs 499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website.

The wireless mouse is available in two colour options Black and White. The mouse comes with a lightweight design with its ABS plastic body and it is just 70 grams (without battery). It features an ergonomic design for a comfortable experience. The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse comes with a photoelectric sensor and it has 1200 DPI for accurate mouse movement. However, the company has not given an option to adjust the DPI settings.

The mouse has a 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity to a laptop or PC. The wireless mouse supports 1AA battery that can be inserted by removing the bottom part of the mouse. It also features an on/off switch at the bottom. The company claims that it has tested the wireless mouse with up to 3 million clicks.

Meanwhile, the company has revealed the timeline for the Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone. In a reply to a Twitter user, Xiaomi India has announced the timeline for the Android 10 update to Xiaomi Mi A3. The tweet reads "Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid-February for Mi A3."

It is to be noted that Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 have already received Android 10 based MIUI update. The company has even rolled out Android 10 based MIUI update to Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7 in China.