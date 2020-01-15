  • 13:33 Jan 15, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi introduces Mi Portable wireless mouse in India for Rs 499

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 15, 2020 1:20 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, it comes with a price tag of Rs 499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website.

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest portable wireless mouse in India. Dubbed as Mi Portable Wireless Mouse, it comes with a price tag of Rs 499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website. 

 

The wireless mouse is available in two colour options Black and White. The mouse comes with a lightweight design with its ABS plastic body and it is just 70 grams (without battery). It features an ergonomic design for a comfortable experience. The Mi Portable Wireless Mouse comes with a photoelectric sensor and it has 1200 DPI for accurate mouse movement. However, the company has not given an option to adjust the DPI settings. 

 

The mouse has a 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connectivity to a laptop or PC. The wireless mouse supports 1AA battery that can be inserted by removing the bottom part of the mouse. It also features an on/off switch at the bottom. The company claims that it has tested the wireless mouse with up to 3 million clicks. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has revealed the timeline for the Android 10 update to its Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone. In a reply to a Twitter user, Xiaomi India has announced the timeline for the Android 10 update to Xiaomi Mi A3. The tweet reads "Thanks for your excitement and patience. Glad to announce the update will be out in mid-February for Mi A3."

 

It is to be noted that Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 have already received Android 10 based MIUI update. The company has even rolled out Android 10 based MIUI update to Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7 in China.

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 5G could be the first to feature 16GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi A3 to receive Android 10 update in mid-February

Xiaomi’s latest patent reveals new type of wraparound displays

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Portable wireless mouse Xiaomi Mi Portable wireless mouse launch Xiaomi Mi Portable wireless mouse features Xiaomi Mi Portable wireless mouse price Xiaomi wireless mouse Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme Buds Air goes on open sale: Here’s everything you need to know

Honor Sport, Sport Pro Bluetooth earphones launched in India

Pebble introduces Dome Speaker in India for Rs 1499

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies