Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2020 launching on June 12

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2020 will be the successor to the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition launched last year.

Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Notebook Pro 2020 on June 12 in China. The laptop will be the successor to the Mi Notebook Pro 15 Enhanced Edition launched last year.



The company has posted a promotional poster on its Weibo handle which reveals the launch date. The image in the poster shows that the laptop will have an aluminum build and slim bezels on two sides. It will have two USB Type-C ports on the right side of the device, along with a memory card slot. The post, however, does not reveal any specifications of the upcoming laptop.



The Mi Notebook Pro Enhanced Edition launched last year features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-10510U SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and up to 1TB of storage.



The laptop comes inbuilt with two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 operating system out-of-the-box.



Meanwhile, Xiaomi will be launching its first laptop in India on June 11. The upcoming laptop will be named as Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. It will come with DTS surround sound for the enhanced audio experience. It also comes with a dual fan cooling system and heat pipes for excellent temperature management.

Furthermore, it will come with SSD storage, though the exact configuration is not known at the moment. The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will come with a 14-inch bezel-less display. The company is calling the display a Horizon Edge screen. It will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.







