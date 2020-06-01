Xiaomi Mi Notebook confirmed to launch on June 11 in India

The latest laptop will be launched in the country on June 11.

Xiaomi has finally announced that it will be launching its first laptop, the Mi Notebook, in India this month. The latest laptop will be launched in the country on June 11.

The company has revealed that the launch event for the Mi Notebook will kickstart from 12:00 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s official website, YouTube and its social media channels. With this, the company is all set to enter the laptop segment in the country. However, it is not known which laptop Xiaomi will launch during the event, but multiple reports suggest that the company might introduce Redmibook 13 during the launch event as a rebranded version.

Manu Kumar Jain has also revealed that the upcoming laptop will be an Indian exclusive product, which could mean the laptop will be unveiled for the first time. Furthermore, he added that the laptop will be first available in India and it will come with a ‘Make in India’ badge. That said, there is no information about the upcoming laptop, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.



Meanwhile, the brand introduced a range of RedmiBook in China. The company has launched RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with latest AMD chipsets. The RedmiBook 13 comes with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, while the 14-inch and 16.1-inch models come with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops are loaded with 100 per cent sRGB wide colour gamut. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor along with Vega 7 graphic cards. The laptops are backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.