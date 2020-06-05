Advertisement

Xiaomi’s upcoming laptop to named as Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 1:20 pm

Latest News

Manu Kumar Jain posted a new image of the retail box of the upcoming laptop

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first laptop in India on June 11. Now, ahead of launch, the name of the upcoming laptop has been revealed online along with some specifications. 

 

Manu Kumar Jain posted a new image of the retail box of the upcoming laptop. The image reveals that the upcoming laptop will be named as Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. The image also reveals some key specifications of the upcoming laptop. It reveals that the laptop will come with DTS surround sound for the enhanced audio experience. 

 

Furthermore, it will come with SSD storage, though the exact configuration is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will come with a 14-inch bezel-less display. The company is calling the display a Horizon Edge screen. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the new model will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. 

 

It is possible that the company will introduce a standard Mi Notebook for the Indian market as well. As per a recent teaser, it was revealed that the laptop will come with 12 hours of battery life along with bezel-less design. This means that the company might launch a standard Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptops in the country. 

 

Manu Kumar Jain has also revealed that the upcoming laptop will be an Indian exclusive product, which could mean the laptop will be unveiled for the first time. Furthermore, he added that the laptop will be first available in India and it will come with a ‘Make in India’ badge. That said, there is no information about the upcoming laptop, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch launched with Intel core i5 processor, 4GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch announced with 8th-gen Intel Core processors

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch and Mi Notebook 15.9-inch announced

Xiaomi Mi Notebook confirmed to launch on June 11 in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Mi Notebook Horizon Edition launch Mi Notebook Horizon Edition features Xiaomi laptops Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite teased to launch in India soon

HP Pavilion Gaming 16, Omen 15 gaming laptops announced

Dell Latitude 9510 with up to Intel Core i7 vPro processor launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies