Xiaomi’s upcoming laptop to named as Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first laptop in India on June 11. Now, ahead of launch, the name of the upcoming laptop has been revealed online along with some specifications.

Manu Kumar Jain posted a new image of the retail box of the upcoming laptop. The image reveals that the upcoming laptop will be named as Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. The image also reveals some key specifications of the upcoming laptop. It reveals that the laptop will come with DTS surround sound for the enhanced audio experience.

Furthermore, it will come with SSD storage, though the exact configuration is not known at the moment. Meanwhile, tipster Ishan Agarwal says that the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will come with a 14-inch bezel-less display. The company is calling the display a Horizon Edge screen. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the new model will deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.

It is possible that the company will introduce a standard Mi Notebook for the Indian market as well. As per a recent teaser, it was revealed that the laptop will come with 12 hours of battery life along with bezel-less design. This means that the company might launch a standard Mi Notebook and Mi Notebook Horizon Edition laptops in the country.

Manu Kumar Jain has also revealed that the upcoming laptop will be an Indian exclusive product, which could mean the laptop will be unveiled for the first time. Furthermore, he added that the laptop will be first available in India and it will come with a ‘Make in India’ badge. That said, there is no information about the upcoming laptop, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.