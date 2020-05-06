Xiaomi Mi Box teased to launch in India on May 8 alongside Mi 10 and true wireless earphones

Xiaomi will launch Mi Box Android TV set top box in India on May 8.

Xiaomi will be launching Mi 10 smartphone in India on May 8. Alongside, the company will also launch its truly wireless earphones. Now Xiaomi has started teasing its Mi Box as well for launch in India on May 8.



India head Manu Kumar Jain has posted on Twitter that new IoT product will be launching in India. So the company is gearing up to launch the product that can turn TV into smart TV.



His tweet reads" Mi fans, we're launching another amazing #IoT product with #Mi10 on May 8! With #MiTV, we fuelled the growth of Smart TVs in India. Now it's time to turn every feature TV into a #SmartTV! RT & tag friends who need to turn their TVs into smart".

As per his tweet, Xiaomi will launch Mi Box Android TV set top box in India on May 8. The company has not revealed the name of the exact model to be launched, but Xiaomi has a couple of Mi Box models available in China. It could either be the Mi Box 4 SE or Mi Box 4 S 4K Android TV set-top box.



Some reports speculate that it is also possible Xiaomi might just bring Mi TV stick instead of Mi Box. We have to wait for the launch event on May 8 for the official announcements.

Meanwhile, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which are said to launch on May 8 comes with 14.2mm drivers with a large composite dynamic coil that the brand delivers high-quality sound. It comes with a charging case that supports USB Type-C. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is claimed to deliver 14 hours of battery life and it takes one hour to get full charged.



The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and touch gestures for music playback, answering calls and enabling voice assistant. It comes with ENC for noise cancellation and it comes with an optical sensor for in-ear detection.