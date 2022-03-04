Xiaomi Mi Band 7 said to be in works with a bigger display and built-in GPS 

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 was launched last year in India. Now the company is expected to launch Mi Band 7 in China probably in March or April. Some key details of the Mi Band 7 have now leaked online.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the Mi Band 7 has the codename L66 and will have model numbers M2129B1 and M2130B1. It will come with an even larger display than the one of the Mi Band 6 with a 192 x 490 pixel resolution. It will have an always-on display feature as well. The exact screen size has not been revealed in the leak. To recall, the Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch display.

The upcoming Mi Band 7 will have support for several watch faces and built-in GPS. In addition, there will be various workout modes like Zumba, Aerobics, etc.

Further, the leak reveals that the upcoming wearable will come with a Smart Alarm feature. This feature will automatically wake you up from light sleep 30 minutes before your predefined alarm. Lastly, Mi Band 7 will come with a new Power Savings mode. This mode is said to improve the battery life of the smart band.

Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display that is bigger than its predecessor. The display has a 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. In addition, it packs a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days and a charging time of 2 hours.

There are many features, including 30 sports models where the band can auto-detect six activities, including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. In addition, the Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring and supports sleep tracking.

The band is also waterproof up to 50 metres and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The band can also show notification alerts for calls and messages. It also allows music control as well as camera remote shutter.