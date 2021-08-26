Mi Smart Band 6, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Notebook 2021 series, and more launched in India

Xiaomi launched a bunch of products at its Smarter Living 2022 event in India. The launches include the Mi Smart Band 6, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Notebook 2021 series and more. The Mi smart band 6 is the successor to the Smart Band 5 launched in China last year. It comes with a bigger AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring and a lot more.

The Mi Smart Band 6 costs Rs 3,499 in India. The band will be available through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from August 30. It comes with a black coloured strap. In addition, customers can buy straps in four more colours, including Blue, Light Green, Maroon, and Orange. Users who already own a Mi Band can get a discount of Rs 500 on the Mi Smart Band 6.

Mi TV 5X Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma. It will be up for sale starting 7th September 2021 at 12 PM. The range is priced at Rs 31,999 for 43”, Rs 41,999 for 50” and Rs 47,999 for 55”. In addition, you can get a Rs 3000 Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI.

Mi NoteBook Ultra Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: Rs 59,999 Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: Rs 63,999 Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: Rs 76,999



Mi NoteBook Pro Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: Rs 56,999 Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: Rs 59,999 Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: Rs 72,999



Mi NoteBook Ultra and Pro will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Amazon in retail stores starting 31st August 2021. In addition, HDFC card members can avail of additional discounts upto Rs 4500.

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition will be available at a starting price of Rs 2,199. It will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart.com and retail stores starting 15th September 2021.

Finally, the Mi 360 Home Security camera 2K Pro will be available at a starting price of INR 4,499. This one will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Amazon in retail stores starting 15 September 2021.

Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display that is bigger than its predecessor. The display has a 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. In addition, it packs a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days and a charging time of 2 hours.

There are many features, including 30 sports models where the band can auto-detect six activities, including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. In addition, the Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring and supports sleep tracking.

The band is also waterproof up to 50 metres and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The band can also show notification alerts for calls and messages. It also allows music control as well as camera remote shutter.

Mi TV 5X Series Specifications

The Mi TV 5X comes in multiple sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. It features 96.6% screen-to-body ratio and comes with aluminium alloy frames all around the TV. It also offers support for all the popular codecs. These include Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+ and Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture Engine 2 with adaptive brightness. In addition, Mi TV 5X series comes equipped with a 4K display panel that has 3840 x 2160p resolution.

The Mi TV 5X series comes with the latest version of Patchwall – Patchwall 4. Built on a more interactive experience, Patchwall 4 brings improvements to the interface. The new UI has been thoroughly optimized to provide faster search results, quick transitions between apps and lag-free content discovery. In addition, the User Centre and App Inputs have been moved to the first fold for easy access.

In its first-ever collaboration with any smart TV brand in India, IMDb is partnering with Mi India to provide ratings and other metadata integrated natively into Patchwall. Fans worldwide rate movies and shows on IMDb’s 1-to-10 scale, and these customer ratings will appear on movie and show pages on more than 30 streaming services. Also, collections of top IMDb fan-rated titles themed around genres, actors, filmmakers and more will be featured on the PatchWall homepage.

The interface brings together 30 content partners in 15 different languages. Some of the latest partnerships include Chaupal and Lionsgate Play. Mi TV 5X runs on the Android 10 version out of the box. In addition, the Mi TV 5X series supports Dolby Atmos via 40W speakers and built-in far-field mics.

Mi TV 5X series comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage. In addition, the series brings support for eARC, ALLM via the three HDMI 2.1 ports. The back panel also features two USB ports, a LAN port, one optical port, 3.5 mm jack and an Ethernet port for all additional connectivity. It also brings support for both 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity for uninterrupted streaming and browsing.

Read More: Xiaomi drops Mi

Mi NoteBook 2021 Series

Both laptops are made of series 6 Aerospace-grade Aluminium-alloy, precision cut using a CNC machine. The Mi NoteBook Ultra debuts the Mi TrueLife+ display. There’s 3.2K (3200×2000 pixels) resolution screen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB colour gamut, 90 Hz refresh rate. It also has hardware-level TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light protection and DC dimming.

The Mi NoteBook Pro debuts the 2.5k (2560×1600), 100% sRGB Mi TrueLife display with the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the Ultra. It has software level TÜV low blue light protection with DC dimming. The laptops come with an in-built 720P HD camera with 2D array dual-microphone setup.

Both the laptops introduce a backlit keyboard with three levels of illumination (off, dim and bright). In addition, Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro feature the power of 11th Generation Intel Core processors, coupled with up to 16 GB of fast DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. Further, they come integrated with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro come packed with a 70 WHr and 56 WHr battery, respectively. Mi NoteBook Pro charges from 0 to 50% in just under 35 mins, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra takes 45 minutes, with the help of the included 65W USB Type-C charger. It also offers a 2-in-1 fingerprint sensor for the power button, two USB A ports, HDMI 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1.

Both Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run on Windows 10 Home and eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They also come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019 and Mi SmartShare.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition Specifications

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition features a minimalist design. Mi Router 4A” is a fibre optic full Gigabit router with overall bandwidth of 1167 Mbs speed. Allowing the signal to pass through walls, the router comes with 4 High Gain Omni-directional Antennas and Integrated signal amplifiers. These improve transmission performance. It comes with a dual-core CPU, Quad thread processor, allowing users to connect upto 128 smart homes devices easily.

The router has dual bands, supporting 300Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps over the 5GHz band. With Dual-frequency integration, it automatically selects the optimal frequency to offer the best experience. For enhanced cooling operation, the router touts a large area of an aluminium-magnesium alloy heat sink and high thermal conductive glue that keeps the device cool and stable for a smooth 24/7 operation.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is easy to set up with Mi Wi-Fi App, allowing users to control the router from anywhere. In addition, it offers a host of connected features such as parental control, Wi-Fi optimisation, suspicious device alert, OTA software update and more.

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro has an F1.4 aperture and 6P Lens, enabling video recording at 2K (2304 x 1296) resolution. This is further enhanced with a 940nm infrared light sensor, which lets the camera operate even in low light conditions with zero red glow from the IR. Being first in the category, Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro has dual-Band Wi-Fi connectivity and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

Mi 360-degree Home Security camera 2K Pro has a physical privacy shield that blocks its lens once switched off from the Mi Home app. The camera also offers a dual mic for 2 way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology. It also provides a full 360° horizontal coverage with a 118° Fov.

It comes with 3 storage methods: a local microSD card, free 7 days rolling cloud storage of motion-triggered video clips, and NAS storage. One can also view live camera footage on their Mi or Redmi Tv with the new Mi Home app. Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro works with both Google Assistant and Alexa.