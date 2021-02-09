Advertisement

Mi 11 launched globally along with MIUI 12.5

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2021 11:14 am

Latest News

Xiaomi has finally launched its Mi 11 globally along with MIUI 12.5
Xiaomi finally took the step and launched its first smartphone with Snapdragon 888, the Mi 11, on a global level. The Mi 11 was first launched in China back in December. Along with these, Xiaomi also announced the MIUI 12.5 ROM for its smartphones. 

 

The Mi 11 has been priced at EUR 749 (approx Rs 65,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,100). The phone comes in 3 colours including Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey colour options. Xiaomi is offering a two-year warranty and one-time screen replacement for one year for the Mi 11.

 

As per Xiaomi, MIUI 12.5 will have a 17 percent decrease in power consumption along with 32 percent less memory consumption in system operations. The MIUI 12.5 global version should also include the new updated browser and notes application. 

 

There's also MIUI+ that will come as a new feature where users can sync their Xiaomi smartphones with a Windows PC for accessing notifications, text messages, and photos directly through the computer screen. 

 

The MIUI 12.5 will make its way to Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 11 starting in the second quarter of 2021 while it will also be made available to other Xiaomi phones later in the second quarter. 

 

Mi 11 Specifications 

 

Mi 11

 

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There is a 6.81-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is HDR10+ certified and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a touch response rate of 480Hz. 

 

For optimal performance, the device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. The setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP telephoto-macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras have support for MEMC video frame technology, OIS, real-time SDR to HDR, and video super-resolution support. For selfies there is a 20MP hole-punch styled camera on the front. 

 

The Mi 11 is backed by a 4600mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, 50W wireless fast charging support and also has support for 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 upgradable to MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. 

Tags: Xioami

 

