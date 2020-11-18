Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera and display details surface online

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will include MEMC support, real-time SDR to HDR, and super resolution that debuted on OPPO’s Find X2 flagship series earlier this year.

Xiaomi is currently working on Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro flagship smartphones. The phones are expected to be launched in January next year. Now camera and display details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro have surfaced online.



According to the leakster Digital Chat Station, Mi 11 series will come with some advanced settings enhancing video and image quality. The screenshot of the internal beta firmware of MIUI 12 shared by the tipster shows that the phone will include MEMC support, real-time SDR to HDR, and super resolution that debuted on OPPO’s Find X2 flagship series earlier this year.



In another post by the same tipster, the primary camera is equivalent to about 50MP by 4-in-1 conversion, while the telephoto lens will be 12MP. He also said that he is unsure if it is a straight 12MP lens or a 4-in-1 48MP lens.



Previously it was revealed that Pro version will feature display with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It will be an upgrade over the Mi 10 Pro which comes with a 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will retain the curved edges that featured on the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series earlier and the screen will have a punch-hole placed at the upper-left corner.



Both Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are speculated to feature upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and run on Android 11. The Mi 11 is also said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor with a 0.8μm pixel size. There are speculations that the Mi 11 may support 100W fast charging, whereas the Pro model could be equipped with 120W fast charging support. There is no information on the other specs of the Mi 11 series.

Earlier, Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone with model number RMX2194 was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM onboard. Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 on December 1.

