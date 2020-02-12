Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature 90Hz AMOLED display, 50W fast charging support

Just ahead of launch, key features of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 has been leaked online.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new flagship smartphones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in China on February 13 and it will have a global launch on February 23. Now, just ahead of launch, key features of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 has been leaked online.

The official Xiaomi Weibo account has posted a new teaser, which reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature AMOLED display along with a 180Hz sampling rate to reduce input lag. Furthermore, the company has confirmed that the display will come with 1120nits brightness along with 5000000:1 contrast rate and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display will also support HDR10+.

Furthermore, the company has revealed that the smartphone will come loaded with a 50W fast charging support. The phone will be loaded with a 4500mAh battery as well. The recent teasers hint that the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity along with WiFi 6 and UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphones will be the first to be equipped with LPDD5 RAM.

Meanwhile, the company has also shared the official render of the upcoming Mi 10 smartphone. The render reveals that the phone will be available in Blue and Pink colour options. The render shows that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the top-left corner, while the front will come loaded with a curved screen.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.