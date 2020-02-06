Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples shared by Xiaomi president before launch

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale on February 14.

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship series is tipped to go official later this month. Now the company's executives have started teasing the Mi 10's camera capabilities.



Xiaomi's Vice President and Redmi Brand's General Manager, Lu Weibing have shared the camera samples on Weibo. The camera samples show an impressive zoom and focusing range of Mi 10. These images haven’t been uploaded in full resolution, but they show an impressive zoom range.



Separately, Lin Bin, and Lei Jun have also shared a Weibo post which reveals that the Mi 10 will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module. LPDDR5 chip is said to boost the data access speed by 50 percent and reduces power consumption by 20 percent.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series launch event will be made on February 7. The online-only unveiling conference of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 13. At the February 13 unveiling, the company will confirm the respectively market release date for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones. After the event, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be available for pre-sale with 100 Yuan deposit.



The Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale on February 14. This means that the phone may skip the pre-order stage after launch and will go available for purchase directly. The first sale of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 18.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh. It will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The device will be running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that it will run Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera. Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.