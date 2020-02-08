Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship series to be announced on February 23

The invite shows the numeric 10 to highlight the Mi 10 series debut which will include the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones.

Afetr so many leaks and rumours, Xiaomi has finally announced that it will be launching Mi 10 series on Barcelona on February 23, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2020. The company has started sending out media invites for the launch event later this month.

The invite shows the numeric 10 to highlight the Mi 10 series debut which will include the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. Further, the invite also suggests optical zoom capability. There seems to be multi-camera setup at the back of the smartphone.

Recently, it was revealed that the Mi 10 series will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module. LPDDR5 chip is said to boost the data access speed by 50 percent and reduces power consumption by 20 percent.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh. It will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The device will be running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that it will run Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera. Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.