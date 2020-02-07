Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro design revealed via leaked poster

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module.

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship series is tipped to go official later this month on February 13. Now ahead of the launch, a leaked photo of the Mi 10 has surfaced online which reveals the front and rear design of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The leaked image has been shared by @xiaomishka on Twitter. The image has two Mi 10 handsets with a slightly different camera arrangement. The green variant seems to be the Xiaomi Mi 10 with smaller number of cameras while the bluish variany could be the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro as it features an additional camera. The front side shows a curved edge punch-hole display.

As per the image, Xiaomi Mi 10 camera setup includes three lenses aligned vertically and a separately placed fourth sensor and an LED flash. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro seems to feature an additional sensor between the second and third lenses. As per earlier rumours, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor.

Recently, it was revealed that the Mi 10 will be the world's first phone to come with LPDDR5 RAM module. LPDDR5 chip is said to boost the data access speed by 50 percent and reduces power consumption by 20 percent.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh. It will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The device will be running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that it will run Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera. Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.