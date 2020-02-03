Xiaomi Mi 10 might be launched on February 13

The online-only unveiling conference of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 13.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, we reported that Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone may be released in an online event in China due to Coronavirus. Now as per a new leak, Xiaomi Mi 10 launch event might be held on February 13.



As per the leak, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a model number J1J2 whereas the Mi 10 has a model number of J1J1. It states that an official announcement for the Mi 10 series launch event will be made on February 7. The online-only unveiling conference of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 13.



At the February 13 unveiling, the company will confirm the respectively market release date for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones. After the event, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be available for pre-sale with 100 Yuan deposit.



The Xiaomi Mi 10 will go on sale on February 14. This means that the phone may skip the pre-order stage after launch and will go available for purchase directly. The first sale of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be held on February 18.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The device will be running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that it will run Android 10 out of the box. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera. Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.

Source