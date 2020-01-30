Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaked specs show 16GB RAM, 66W fast charging support also tipped

Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.

Xiaomi is currently working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. A recently leaked poster claimed that the company might announce Mi 10 phones on February 11. Now the Mi 10 Pro has been spotted in a recent MIUI 11 update code. Alongside, some specs of Mi 10 Pro have also leaked online.

XDA Developer's kacskrz has discovered Mi 10 series codenames in the code of MIUI 11 v20.1.6. The MIUI 11 v20.1.6 (the nightly build from January 16, 2020) for the Redmi K30 5G confirms the codenames for the two Mi 10 series devices along with their marketing names.

The codename M2001J2C is associated with Mi 10, and M2001J1C is associated with Mi 10 Pro. The code also suggests that the M2001J1C supports 66W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Xiaomishka @xiaomishka claims to have revealed several key specifications about the Mi 10 Pro. As per the screenshot, the Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera.



Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.The phone will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The screenshot also shows the device is running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that the phone will run Android 10 out of the box.

Earlier, a couple of real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G smartphone surfaced online. As per the images, phone might be equipped with a punch-hole display at the top-left corner that is curved towards the right and left edges. The rear design of the phone shows that it will feature a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are aligned vertically followed by a separately placed fourth lens along with LED flash.

The bottom of the phone features SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone and an external speaker while the top seems to feature microphones and additional speaker grille. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right of the phone. The 65W charger was aslo revealed in the images.