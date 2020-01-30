  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro leaked specs show 16GB RAM, 66W fast charging support also tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 11:51 am

Latest News

Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is currently working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. A recently leaked poster claimed that the company might announce Mi 10 phones on February 11. Now the Mi 10 Pro has been spotted in a recent MIUI 11 update code. Alongside, some specs of Mi 10 Pro have also leaked online.

 

XDA Developer's kacskrz has discovered Mi 10 series codenames in the code of MIUI 11 v20.1.6. The MIUI 11 v20.1.6 (the nightly build from January 16, 2020) for the Redmi K30 5G confirms the codenames for the two Mi 10 series devices along with their marketing names.

Advertisement

 

The codename M2001J2C is associated with Mi 10, and M2001J1C is associated with Mi 10 Pro. The code also suggests that the M2001J1C supports 66W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Xiaomishka @xiaomishka claims to have revealed several key specifications about the Mi 10 Pro.  As per the screenshot, the Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera.

Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution.The phone will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The screenshot also shows the device is running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that the phone will run Android 10 out of the box.

 

Earlier, a couple of real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G smartphone surfaced online. As per the images, phone might be equipped with a punch-hole display at the top-left corner that is curved towards the right and left edges. The rear design of the phone shows that it will feature a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are aligned vertically followed by a separately placed fourth lens along with LED flash.

 

The bottom of the phone features SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone and an external speaker while the top seems to feature microphones and additional speaker grille. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right of the phone. The 65W charger was aslo revealed in the images.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro to reportedly charge completely in around 35 minutes

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked live images show 108MP quad cameras and punch-hole display

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Moto Z5 spotted with 5,000mAh battery

Motorola smartphone with stylus to be named as Moto G Stylus, Geekbench listing reveals specs

Poco X2 to feature 27W fast charging support, price tipped

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies