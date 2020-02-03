  • 12:35 Feb 03, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Black Shark 3 launch events likely to be held online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 12:14 pm

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology.
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones are expected to be launched on February 11. This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm a launch event date for Mi 10 series. Even the Black Shark 3 gaming phone is expected to go official soon after the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. Now it is likely that Xiaomi Mi 10 and Black Shark 3 launch events will be held online only.

A well-known Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed that the company may avoid an offline launch event due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in China. Instead, the Black Shark 3 and Mi 10 series may go official through an online-only launch event.

Black Shark 3 and Mi 10 serie

Also as per a Weibo post from Black Shark technology CEO Luo Yuzhou, the traditional offline press conference where offline personnel gather is no longer suitable. He has hinted on hosting a high-quality online press event. However, the exact launch date for the Black Shark 3 is not announced yet.

Black Shark 3 and Mi 10 series

Xiaomi Mi 10 will support 48W fast charge technology whereas Mi 10 Pro will support 65W fast charge technology. The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh while the Mi 10 Pro will have a battery capacity of about 4500mAh.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone will have the main rear-facing camera of 108 MP, 16 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP sensors. There is no mention of the selfie camera. Mi 10 Pro will have a 6.4-inch display with a 2080 x 1080 resolution. The phone will have a massive 5250mAh battery. The device will be running MIUI 11.20.1.21 which suggests that it will run Android 10 out of the box.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will have quad-camera set up with 108MP main sensor, 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi

