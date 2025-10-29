TRAI & DoT To Introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Service for 4G and 5G Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reaffirmed its stance on implementing the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service across all Indian telecom networks, responding to a back-reference from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) dated September 26, 2025. The regulator maintained that CNAP — a feature that displays the caller’s name along with the phone number — should be introduced nationwide to enhance transparency and handle spam calls effectively.

In its detailed response issued recently, TRAI noted that the DoT has accepted most of its earlier recommendations made on February 23, 2024, with minor modifications. According to TRAI, the Calling Name Presentation service will be provided by all telecom operators to subscribers by default as an opt-in service, so users have the option to disable it if desired.

However, the Authority agreed with the DoT’s position that CNAP should be available automatically to the called party rather than being an opt-in service and if the user desires, they can opt out of the service.

One can expect the service to work similar to how Truecaller works on smartphones at the moment.

On the technical front, TRAI reiterated that telecom service providers should develop and maintain subscriber databases mapping names to numbers. Initially, the feature will be rolled out on 4G and higher networks, while implementation for older circuit-switched networks will follow once technical feasibility is achieved. The regulator also supported the government’s plan to make CNAP-compatible devices mandatory for sale in India six months after the service’s official notification.

Read More: Airtel Introduces All-in-One OTT Entertainment Packs for Airtel Prepaid Users

TRAI further emphasized that CNAP remains a supplementary service, citing international standards set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI). These bodies define CNAP as an enhancement to existing telecom services rather than a standalone offering.

The DoT has already conducted successful CNAP trials on modern mobile networks, with broader implementation expected after final policy approval. The measure is part of India’s broader effort to improve caller identification, reduce unwanted calls, and boost user trust in digital communication.







