  • 12:38 Jan 17, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 17, 2020 12:08 pm

This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on its upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones. The phones are already rumoured to be launched in February this year. The company has not yet announced the launch date for the upcoming smartphones, but a leaked poster has now revealed a possible launch date.

As per the leaked poster, the upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones will be launched on 11 February in Beijing, China. This is the same day when Samsung will be launching latest flagship smartphones under its Galaxy S20 series.

Xiaomi Mi 10


The poster shows the rear design of the white and black colour variants of the Mi 10 smartphone. The phone features curves towards the edges. It showcases the same rear camera design of the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha concept phone.

The phone has a quad rear camera setup with two camera sensors at the top followed by an LED flash. There is a 108-megapixel lens as a third sensor, a module which seems to be for laser autofocus and a fourth sensor. There are volume rocker keys and a power key on the right side of the phone.

Separately, Mi 10 Pro carrying model number M2001J2G has also surfaced on the database of Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) which hints that the smartphone will also launch in some European markets apart from China.

As per a recent report, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 could very well exceed 3,500 Yuan. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones could be priced between 3,500 Yuan and 5,000 Yuan.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will come with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP, 8MP and 2MP. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. There will also be a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.

 

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will also feature a quad-camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will have 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Rumours say that Mi 10 Pro will come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000)  and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 specs

