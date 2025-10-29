Google Pixel 10a Renders Leaked: Everything to Know

Google Pixel 10a renders have now been leaked ahead of the device’s launch which may not be happening until early next year. The Pixel 10a renders suggest the device will retain the design of its predecessor but with minor improvements. Here’s what you should know about it.

Google Pixel 10a renders, leaked by Android Headlines, suggest that the device will have an identical back design as the Pixel 9a with a small camera pill housing the two Sensors instead of the camera bar which Google ditched with the 9a. Aside from that, you can notice the flat sides and identical button placement as well.

The renders show the device in a blue colour but the report notes that this shade may not exist for the device when it launches. The Pixel 9a had rather thick bezels on the front, and even though they were uniform on all sides, they still looked quite intrusive. The Pixel 10a could solve that, as the renders show slimmer bezels which are almost similar to the Pixel 10. However, if it’s accurate or not, is a question that can only be answered when the device is officially unveiled.

The device’s frame has Antenna lines which means it’ll be made of aluminium, similar to the 9a. The back could be made of plastic, but that hasn’t been mentioned in the report. The dimensions of the phone, including that of the display, may remain same as the Pixel 9a. The display could be 6.2-inch in size while the device may measure 153.9 x 72.9 x 9mm.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced the availability of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Pixel Buds 2a in India. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available in Moonstone with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 1,72,999. Pixel Buds 2a are available in Iris and Hazel for Rs 12,999. Both devices are available online, offline, and on the Google Store.