Xiaomi launches Mi Store On Wheels

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 21, 2020 2:09 pm

A new initiative by Xiaomi has been revealed where the company will sell its products in the remotest parts of India with the help of a vehicle carrying the latest smartphons, TVs from the company.
Xiaomi has started a new initiative to reach out to coustmers who prefer offline shopping as compared to online called Mi Store on wheels.It  will bring Mi Products to the remotest parts of India where the availability of the same is not present as per a statement by Xiaomi.

 

The initiative will first begin in Chhattisgarh, covering places right from Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora and will later be expanded to more cities.

 

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India, said, “With Mi Store on Wheels, our aim is to increase our availability in the far corners of our nation and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access. We are proud to pilot this novel initiative with hopes of bringing quality shopping experience to all consumers. We are hopeful and confident that MSoW will be a disruptor in changing the dynamics of the retail business in our rural markets. 

 

Read More: Xiaomi's cheapest 108MP camera smartphone may launch soon

 

 

"Following all the necessary hygiene and safety practices, while regulating crowds and maintaining social distance, MSoW outlets will be fully safe for consumers to visit. With this new initiative and having the largest exclusive single brand retail network, we are determined to reach the remotest of areas in the country and address the needs of customers, bringing the Mi Store experience to their neighbourhood", he added.

 

 

 

Mi Store on Wheels (MSoW) will have all the newly launched 9 series models from Redmi, the Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and Redmi 9A. Other than smartphones, the store will also include products such as 32 inch and 43 inch Mi Smart TV, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Powerbanks, and Chargers.

 

The MSoW will also gather feedback from the customers regarding what new products they are more interested in when the vehicle arrives next, in their city. 

 

This is not for the first time that a company has launched such an initiative, Samsung has launched service on Wheels in 2016 and long back Nokia had also done the same.

 

Read More: Service on wheels - Now Samsung vans to offer services to rural users

Tags: Xiaomi

