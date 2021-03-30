Xiaomi launches 80W wireless charging stand, wireless charging pad, Smart Projector 2 Pro and Mi AX9000 router

Xiaomi launched a bunch of other products at its Mega Launch event apart from the rest of the Mi 11 series lineup

Xiaomi at its global launch event introduced the remaining phones in the Mi 11 series after the launch of Mi 11 back in December. Along with the phones, the brand also revealed a bunch of other products including Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, and two new wireless chargers.

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro is priced at EUR 999 (approx Rs 85,800) and comes in a white colour option. Mi AX9000 router is priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) and is offered in a single black colour. Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand costs CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,600) and the Mi wireless charging pad costs CNY 599 (approx Rs 6,700). There is no information on when these devices will be launched internationally.

Mi AX9000 Router Specifications

Mi AX9000 Router has tri-band support – 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz. In 2.4GHz mode, it can reach speeds of up to 1148Mbps whereas in 5.2GHz mode it can get you up to 4804Mbps. On the other hand, in 5.8GHz mode, Mi AX9000 Router can reach the highest speeds of up to 2,402Mbps. It comes with four external high gain AIoT antennas and also has active cooling built-in to keep the temperature of the router low when it's fetching you speeds that high. There are eight LED indicators on the router and for ports, it has a USB 3.0 port, five LAN ports, and is powered by the Qualcomm IPQ8072 quad-core A53 2.2GHz CPU and dual-core NPU with 1GB of RAM.

Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro Specifications

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro comes with FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) picture quality with up to 120-inch screen size. It has a claimed peak brightness of 1,300 nits, thanks to its 0.47-inch DMD chip. It also has HDR10 support.

It has DTS-HD and Dolby Audio, along with Bluetooth connectivity. With its Omni-directional keystone correction, this projector can make 40-degree adjustments to align the dimensions of the projection. It runs on Android TV operating system and has inbuilt Chromecast so you can cast your phone screen to the projector. It also has support for Google Assistant and features inbuilt 10W speakers with dual tweeters and dual full-range woofers.

Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand, Wireless Charging Pad Specifications

Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand supports up to 80W wireless fast charging that can charge a 5,000mAh battery to 100 percent in just 36 minutes as per Xiaomi's claims. It has a double coil design and inbuilt silent high-power fan that can dynamically adjust its speed. Mi 80W Wireless Charging Stand also comes with overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, temperature protection, undervoltage protection, foreign body detection, and static protection built in.

The wireless charging pad has a multi-coil design with 19 inbuilt charging coils that can charge up to three devices at a time and comes with a USB cable attached. This charging pad looks similar to the one that Apple once teased but was never able to commercialize.