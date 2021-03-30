Xiaomi launches Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11i along with Smart Band 6

Xiaomi concluded its global event yesterday with the unveiling of the rest of the devices in Mi 11 series lineup.

The Mi 11 series is now complete as Xiaomi concluded its 29th March event with the launch of Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite, and even Mi 11i. All of the smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon chips with top-grade display specs. Xiaomi is yet to introduce the Mi 11 series in India but has said that the flagship series will be “coming soon” to the country.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a starting price of CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 25,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 28,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone comes in Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black colour options. For European pricing, the price starts from EUR 369 (approx Rs 31,600) for Mi 11 Lite 5G that comes in two variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, and will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels. The Mi 11 Lite 4G will start from EUR 299 (approx Rs 25,600) and will come in two variants, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

The Mi 11i has been launched globally, comes in three colours including Celestial Silver, Frosty White, and Cosmic Black and is offered in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, priced at EUR 649 (approx Rs 55,500) EUR 699 (approx Rs 59,000) respectively.

The Mi 11 Pro has been launched at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 55,400) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 58,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the top-specd variant costs CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 63,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

The Mi 11 Ultra from Xiaomi is priced at CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 66,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 72,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The phone comes in Black and White colour options, along with a White Ceramic Special Edition which is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, also priced at CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 77,500). In Europe, the 12/256GB model will be available soon for €1,200 (approx Rs 1,02,700).

Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display and is curved at all 4 sides, with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support. It is protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126 x 294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. It supports always-on mode and has a peak brightness of 450 nits. It can be customized to show call notifications, normal notifications, clock and more.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular array, includes a 50MP Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.95 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) paired with two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. The ultra-wide-angle camera comes with an f/2.2 lens and a 128-degree Field of View (FoV). And the tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. The display on the back can also be used to see the image from the back camera so one can take selfies using the rear cam.

The display has a hole-punch cutout for housing the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with 67W of power with a wire along with 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Mi 11 Ultra features Harman/Kardon tuned dual speakers, and also has IP68 rating which makes it water resistant. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Mi 11 Pro Specifications

The Mi 11 Pro is a toned down version of the Mi 11 Ultra. It has the same 6.81-inch WQHD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Dolby Vision support as well as HDR 10+ support.

The Mi 11 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The triple rear camera setup on the Mi 11 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens and OIS. The phone has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 123-degree FoV, and an 8-megapixel tele-macro tertiary camera with an f/3.4 lens, OIS, a 50x digital zoom, and a 5x optical zoom. The Mi 11 Pro misses out on the secondary display on the rear as well. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11 Pro also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging. The Mi 11 Pro features dual Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers, IP68 certification, in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Mi 11i Specifications

The Mi 11i is equipped with a 6.67” Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1300nits of max brightness. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, there is a 108MP f/1.75 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 119-degree Field-of-View, paired with a 5MP f/2.4 telemacro camera. There is a 20MP shooter on the front for selfies.

It is backed by a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additional features include Dolby Atmos certified dual-stereo speakers, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster, side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Connectivity options include dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Multi-functional NFC, and a Type-C port for charging.

Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite 5G Specifications

The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants feature an identical 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision support. The 5G variant of the device is the first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 780G 5nm chipset paired with Adreno 642 GPU, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The 4G variant, however, is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup including 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Lite 5G include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications

Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart Band 6 which features a 1.56-inch (152 x 486 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display that is bigger than its predecessor. The display has a 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness.

It packs a 125mAh battery claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days and a charging time of 2 hours.

For features, there are a load of them including, 30 sports models where the band can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. The Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate monitoring, and also supports sleep tracking.

The band is also waterproof up to 50 metres and has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

The Mi Band 6 has two variants where the normal one costs CNY 229 (approx Rs 2,500) while the special edition with NFC is priced at CNY 279 (approx Rs 3,000). The new wearable will be available in Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Silver, White, and Yellow colour options, and goes on sale on April 2.